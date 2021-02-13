Senate acquits former President Donald Trump, finding him not guilty of inciting insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – The U.S. Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump of inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Trump was acquitted with a vote of 57 to 43.
A two-thirds majority vote would have been required to convict Trump of inciting the insurrection that resulted in five deaths, including a Capitol police officer.
U.S. Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, both Republicans from Oklahoma, both voted not guilty.
Seven Republican senators voted to convict Trump.
The mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Complex on Jan. 6, damaging property and injuring Capitol police officers as Vice President Mike Pence and a joint session of Congress were counting Electoral College votes during the process to confirm the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
Below are images of insurrectionists storming the U.S. Capitol, violently disrupting a government process that had been peacefully conducted throughout United States history.