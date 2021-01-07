Senator Lankford changes course following attempted mob siege of U.S. Capitol, will not object to Electoral College results certification

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – U.S. Senator James Lankford announced Wednesday night that he will no longer oppose certification of the Electoral College’s 2020 U.S. presidential election results, changing course in the wake of a violent mob’s attempted siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Lankford (R-OK) began delivering his remarks opposing electors early Wednesday when he and other lawmakers were informed that protesters had breached the U.S. Capitol Complex.

The violent mob stormed the Capitol in support of President Donald Trump, forcing lawmakers into hiding. The protesters’ goal was to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and prevent President-elect Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

Congress reconvened the joint session to confirm the Electoral College results on Wednesday night.

Lankford then announced that he was no longer opposing the Electoral College’s results. He and Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) issued the following joint statement, calling upon all of Congress to certify the results:

“Today is a sad day for our country. The destruction and violence at our nation’s Capitol is an assault on democracy. We thank the men and women of the US Capitol Police for working to restore peace. The actions at the Capitol are indefensible and not supported by the vast majority of Trump supporters. We must rise above the violence. We must, and we will, have a peaceful and orderly transition of power. The violent actions of these rioters severely damages efforts to restore confidence in our elections. We will continue our calls to examine election integrity through all legal and peaceful means. We now need the entire Congress to come together and vote to certify the election results. We must stand together as Americans. We must defend our Constitution and the rule of law.” Senator James Lankford