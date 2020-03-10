Some Congress members want to ditch the time switch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) - Still groggy after losing an hour of sleep because we switched to Daylight Saving Time over the weekend? You're not the only one.

"I would say the vast majority of people would say just pick one and stay with it," Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio wants to ditch the switch and keep Daylight Saving Time all year round.

His state is already on board with the idea.

"I went to my barber one day and it was the day after we had set the clocks back a couple of years ago and they started asking me why do we have to set out clocks back every year?" Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL-17) said.

Florida Congressman Greg Steube--then a state legislator-- went from the barbershop to the statehouse—and filed a bill to lock the clock.

In 2018 the Sunshine Act became Florida law, but it needs approval from Congress to take effect.

So Steube and Rubio are pushing the Sunshine Protection Act on Capitol Hill, and it's gaining momentum—on both sides of the aisle.

Democratic senators--Ron Wyden from Oregon, Dianne Feinstein from California, and Doug Jones from Alabama have all co-sponsored Rubios' bill.

President Trump signaled he'd sign the bill– tweeting after last year's switch---"Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me"

"Obviously it's not the biggest issue facing the country, but it's an issue that more and more people want us to address and I feel pretty optimistic that at some point here soon we will," Rubio said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it can take up to 1 week for us to adjust to the time change- causing sleep deprivation, health issues, and even car accidents.

Rubio's bill is stalled in Congress, but with support growing—they're hopeful it can get through this year.