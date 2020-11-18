Stimulus check deadline nears: How to get your $1,200 payment

President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. There were just a few hundred coronavirus cases when Congress first started focusing on emergency spending in early March. By the end of that month, as Congress passed the massive $2.2 trillion Cares Act, cases skyrocketed above 100,000 and deaths climbed past 2,000. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(NEXSTAR) – The Internal Revenue Service is warning those who haven’t yet received a $1,200 stimulus check that the final deadline to register is rapidly approaching.

Anyone who should have received an economic impact payment as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act has until 3 p.m. EST on Nov. 21 to use the Non-Filers: Enter Info Here tool on IRS.gov to sign up for a stimulus check.

When the CARES Act funds were disbursed, the money went out to people whose tax information was on file from 2019 or 2018, but some people who should have received a payment didn’t.

Those who didn’t file a tax return because the weren’t required to during those years, or didn’t make the minimum taxable amount, could still be eligible for a payment. Others who received a payment but have a beneficiary spouse or qualifying child who didn’t receive a stimulus check can also use the IRS tool.

People who have already registered, whose tax return information was previously sent to the IRS or who qualify for the child or earned income tax credits should not apply.

Anyone can check the status of their payment by using the Get My Payment application, available only on IRS.gov. The Get My Payment application will show “Payment Status Not Available” until the payment is scheduled to be issued. This response does not mean a person is not eligible or will not receive a payment.

Those people who miss the filing deadline may still be eligible to qualify for a tax credit next year.