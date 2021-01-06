UPDATE: Woman shot during mob protests at U.S. Capitol confirmed dead; Capitol complex secure after violent occupation

Police stand guard after holding off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (KFOR/AP) – Officials have confirmed that the woman who was shot during violent protests at the U.S. Capitol has died.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, died at a hospital from her injuries.

Nexstar’s News Nation received confirmation of the woman’s death from Metropolitan police officials.

The woman was shot as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building and violently clashed with police.

Officials have declared the U.S. Capitol complex “secure” after heavily armed police moved to end a nearly four-hour violent occupation by supporters of President Donald Trump.

An announcement saying “the Capitol is secure” rang out Wednesday evening inside a secure location for officials of the House. Lawmakers applauded.

The occupation interrupted Congress’ Electoral College count that will formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s upcoming inauguration on Jan. 20.

Lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations around the Capitol complex and Washington, D.C. after thousands of Trump supporters breached the building and skirmished with police officers.

Lawmakers have signaled that they would resume the constitutionally mandated count as soon as it was safe to do so.