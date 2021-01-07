U.S. Rep. Mullin speaks with KFOR about dangerous situation he found himself in as mob stormed U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – A U.S. Congressman from Oklahoma was in the eye of the storm when a mob of protesters violently stormed into the U.S. Capitol, and he spoke to KFOR about the volatile experience.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) was on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives when protesters shattered the glass of a door that led to the floor. The mob was attempting to break into the House Chamber, where lawmakers were holding a joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The violent mob stormed the Capitol in support of President Donald Trump, forcing lawmakers into hiding. Their goal was to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and prevent Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK) began delivering his remarks opposing electors when he and other lawmakers were informed that protesters had breached the U.S. Capitol Complex.

Representatives and senators scrambled to safety, ducking under desks and donning gas marks, while police futilely tried to barricade the building. The scene was shocking and unprecedented.

A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol, and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser instituted an evening curfew to contain the violence.

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin stands behind armed police in U.S. House Chambers as a mob attempts to storm inside.

Mullin was in the House Chamber, standing behind armed guards, when the mob roared into the Capitol, shattering door’s glass.

Mullin spoke with KFOR about the precarious moment in which the electoral process was disrupted.

“I started engaging with the guys who broke through the glass. I said, ‘Guys, you almost got shot. Is it worth it? Let’s talk about this'” Mullin said.

Mullin went on record, saying he will oppose electors in the process to confirm Electoral College results and Biden’s victory.

KFOR anchor Kevin Ogle asked Mullin for his response to criticism that Trump and lawmakers, including Mullin, fanned flames that led to the violent mob action by objecting to certify the election.

“That’s absolutely ridiculous. Look, we’re all responsible for our own actions at the end of the day,” Mullin said.

Mullin denounced the mob’s violent actions.

“What they did today – those antagonizers – what they did today was inexcusable. There’s no excuse for what they did,” Mullin said.

Watch the video at the top of the story for Kevin’s full interview with Mullin.