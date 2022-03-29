WASHINGTON (KFOR) – U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma is attempting to get former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment expunged.

Mullin announced on Twitter Tuesday that he introduced a resolution to expunge the impeachment.

“The entire charade was an unimaginable abuse of our Constitution & exactly what our Founders warned against. We must restore credibility to the process. Let’s make it right,” Mullin said on Twitter.

Mullin, a Republican representing Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District, announced last month his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Markwayne Mullin

Trump’s first impeachment came in December 2019. He was charged with two articles of impeachment, one for abuse of power and the other for obstruction of Congress.

The former president was accused of abusing his power by blocking aide to Ukraine to pressure the Ukrainian government into helping his re-election campaign by investigating Democratic rival Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter, who was a board member of an energy company in Ukraine.

Trump was the third U.S. president to be impeached.

He was impeached a second time on Jan. 13, 2021, making him the first president to be impeached twice. The article of impeachment was for incitement of insurrection, accusing Trump of inciting his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A mob stormed the U.S. Capitol Complex on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, damaging property and injuring Capitol police officers as Vice President Mike Pence and a joint session of Congress were counting Electoral College votes to confirm then-President-elect Joe Biden as the newly elected U.S. President.