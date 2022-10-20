Fantasy Football expert Jake Ciely of The Athletic joins WAVY Sports Director Craig Loper for Week 7 of the Washington Huddle.
This year, Ciely joins Loper from his Athletic studio.
More Huddle content: https://www.wavy.com/washington-huddle/
