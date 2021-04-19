Watch: 26th Annual Remembrance Ceremony held at Oklahoma City National Memorial

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans will gather to remember the 168 lives lost and those that were changed forever 26 years ago.

The 26th Annual Remembrance Ceremony will be held on Monday, April 19 at the Oklahoma City National Memorial, beginning at 8:45 a.m.

Organizers say 168 seconds of silence will be observed at 9:02 a.m. and family members will read the names of the 168 people killed.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will be the keynote speaker of “On Sacred Ground, We Work to find Common Ground.”

As Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General in 1995, Garland led the investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators. He was on the scene within 48 hours, oversaw the multi-state, multi-agency law enforcement investigation coordinated by the FBI, and personally handled some of the early legal proceedings.

Mandisa, a Grammy Award winning artist and American Idol finalist, will sing the national anthem.

KFOR will air the 26th Annual Remembrance Ceremony, beginning at 8:45

Following the ceremony, visitors can visit the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum for free.

Survivor Tree saplings will be given out in front of the Museum after the Remembrance Ceremony on a first come, first served basis.

The museum will be open at 10 a.m. and the last tour entrance is at 5 p.m.

Following the Remembrance Ceremony, the Memorial grounds will open to the public.

Two new museum exhibits will open on April 19.

Remembering Through Art is a project commissioned by a Broken Arrow High School art teacher to connect students to the loss experienced on April 19, 1995. Each art student chose one person from the 168 who were killed, researched that person and created a work of art in their honor.

More Than Two Decades of Building. Together reveals how Oklahoma City came together to rebuild and remember. Starting with a mission statement and sacred ground to memorialize, family members, survivors, first responders, designers and the community created a Memorial and Museum to tell the story of the senselessness of violence and share lessons learned.