MARSEILLES, Ill. (KFOR/Storyful) – The crowd went wild when an 8th grade basketball player tossed the ball from the other end of the court, just as the buzzer sounded, winning his team’s game by two points.

Cooper Thorson is a student at Milton Pope School in Marseilles, Illinois. He was so surprised that he made the game-winning shot – he fell down!

“When I saw it go through the rim, I was like, ‘No way that just went in, we won,'” Thorson told local media. “I just started running around the whole court with the whole team following me, going crazy.”

“Milton Pope 8th Grade comes back from 23-13 point deficit in second half capped off by full court buzzer beater by Cooper Thorson!” his coach, Dakota Jones, tweeted.

Milton Pope made up the difference, winning the November 29th game 34-32.