CHANGALLO, El Salvador (KFOR/Storyful) – More than 5,000 pounds of seized cocaine went up in flames, thanks to a flammable liquid that authorities in El Salvador sprayed on a pile of illegal cocaine bricks, valued at $91 million.

Video at the top of this story shows authorities with El Salvador’s Anti-Narcotics Division destroying the 5,048 pounds of cocaine on September 1st.

The drugs were seized from seven foreigners, according to the National Civil Police of El Salvador, which also stated that the drugs were burned to help the country’s fight against illegal drug trafficking.