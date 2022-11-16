CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (KFOR/Storyful) – The fifth time was a charm for Artemis 1, NASA’s most powerful rocket ever, as it successfully blasted off toward the Moon, with the goal of returning humans there by 2025.

Video at the top of this story shows NASA scientists detailing every moment, such as when Artemis 1 was “traveling over 2,800 miles per hour,” shortly after blasting away from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The 26-day mission will send an unmanned capsule called Orion to circle the Moon for two weeks before returning to Earth and parachuting into the Pacific near San Diego, California on December 11th.

A bad sensor first prevented the launch in August, followed by a fuel leak in September. Hurricane Ian delayed the third attempt in September, as did Hurricane Nicole last week. Nicole pelted the rocket, blowing off strips of rubber caulk on the Orion capsule.

Engineers, however, deemed the rocket safe to launch, which, at 1:47 A.M., lit up the night sky and rattled the ground.

In 2025, NASA hopes to send astronauts in the Orion space capsule to eventually land on the Moon for the first time since 1972. The ultimate goal is building a space station and lunar base for future missions to Mars.