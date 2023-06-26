K’GARI ISLAND, Australia (KFOR/Storyful) – People vacationing on the Australian island of K’Gari are getting unwanted up-close-and-personal encounters with wild dingoes. Two dingoes were recently euthanized after several attacks on humans, including biting a sunbather on the buttocks, as seen in the video.

Video at the top of this story also shows a dingo chasing a teenager, as a man tried to fend off the animal.

After the attack on the sunbather, the Queensland Department of Environment and Science is urging vacationers to take “dingo-safe” measures, including never letting a child or teenager be more than an arm’s-length away from an adult, while describing two separate attacks on a 10-year-old boy, and another on a 7-year-old boy.

According to K’gari rangers, a dingo grabbed the 10-year-old by the shoulder, who was walking alone along the water’s edge, then dragged him into the ocean and under water. His 12-year-old sister raced to help, and the boy escaped with “puncture wounds to his shoulder and arms and scratches and bruises on his collar bone and arm.”

Details were not released involving the attack on the 7-year-old boy.

“These animals are capable of inflicting serious harm, and they have bitten children and adults, and some are quite brazen and are not fleeing when yelled at or when someone brandishes a stick,” department officials stated.

Rangers have increased patrols and are warning tourists to never feed the dingoes, which has created their lack of fear of humans, creating “current and historic problems,” according to department officials.