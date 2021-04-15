WATCH: Beachgoers form human chain to save Gulf swimmers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bystanders on Panama City Beach formed a human chain after swimmers became stuck in a rip current in the Gulf on Wednesday afternoon.

According to witnesses, beachgoers noticed a child caught in a rip current, then several people swam into the water in an attempt to save her. The incident happened near the Emerald Isle Beach Resort on Front Beach Road.

In the video, you can see dozens of people forming a chain by linking arms to save the swimmers stuck in the Gulf.

Everyone involved in the event was reported to be safe, witnesses said.

