TACOMA, Washington (KFOR/Storyful) – Walruses at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, are proving to be extremely intelligent, as video shows just how many tricks this dynamic duo has learned from their keepers.

The Zoo released the video at the top of this story, showing walruses Balzak and Lakina doing a multitude of tricks for fish.

Listen to the different noises they make when keepers give them commands, such as roar, mustache, sputter, sing, click, whistle, hum, vocal, and tongue.

According to The Zoo’s website, Balzak and Lakina were born in 2016 at Aquarium du Quebec in the French-speaking province, where they learned their first commands in French, before later being transferred to Washington.

The Zoo calls the walruses “bilingual,” as their keepers use both the original French terms, as well as cues in English.

Many of those commands help during medical exams, such as raising their flippers, or spreading them horizontally for inspection.