SIBERIA, Russia (KFOR/Storyful) – A family in the Siberian region of Russia captured video of blowing bubbles that instantly turned to ice balls, after Arctic air rushed into the region, sending temperatures plummeting to -58 degrees Fahrenheit.

Smiling family members used both a bubble gun and a traditional bubble wand to create the ice balls, which are seen in the video at the top of this story landing on their hands.

The family recorded the video on January 15th, when, according to local media, temperatures dropped to -58 degrees Fahrenheit. However, five days earlier, temperatures in the same are of Yakutsk dropped below -60 degrees.

According to Guinness World Records, the lowest temperature ever recorded in a populated area was also recorded in the same area of Siberia in 1933, which was recorded as a frigid -88.6 degrees Fahrenheit.