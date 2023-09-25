LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KFOR/Storyful) – “Teamwork makes the dreamwork,” police in Louisville, Kentucky tweeted, after several college football players came together to help the driver of an overturned vehicle after a crash.

Video at the top of this story shows the moments after the crash, when several motorists, including football players from the University of Louisville, stepped in before first responders arrived on September 18.

The group successfully uprights the overturned vehicle, and the driver inside suffered only minor injuries.

Police did not disclose details related to the cause of the accident.