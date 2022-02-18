DENVER, Colo. (Storyful/KFOR) – It was an incredibly close call for a Colorado state trooper, who was nearly struck by a car that crashed into a vehicle that he had pulled over in Denver.

The trooper was walking back to his motorcycle to write a speeding ticket for the driver in the gray sedan.

That’s when an out-of-control minivan plowed right into the back of the car.

People inside both vehicles suffered only minor injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol released the following statement: “Sadly incidents like these happen with incredible frequency and we are fortunate that a bigger tragedy didn’t play out yesterday on I-25. We are sharing this footage because it underscores the responsibility of drivers to move over and pay attention behind the wheel. There is no excuse for driving past any stopped vehicle at this rate of speed.”