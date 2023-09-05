JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KFOR/Storyful) — Life is hard enough – then add getting pulled over for speeding to the mix. A sheriff’s deputy in Kansas tried to console the distressed man, who then asked for a hug. “Sure!” the deputy replied.

Newly-released body camera video at the top of this story shows the moment Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Deputy Bussell stretched out his arms on August 5.

After telling Deputy Bussell that he was “going through some personal challenges,” the man then asked, “Can I have a hug? I need a hug. Can I have a hug, please?”

“Sure! Sure. Yeah,” Deputy Bussell said.

“I don’t mean to bother you, I’m sorry,” the driver says with open arms.

“No, you’re good, man. I promise you, it’s going to get better,” Deputy Bussell said, while hugging the man.

“Sometimes all you need is a hug,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “The men and women of the JCSO come in contact with people every day who are going through their own battles. We strive to be compassionate while serving our community. This is our pledge to you.”

The post ended with several hashtags, including the hashtag “GiveGrace.”

The post does not state whether the man received a citation for speeding.