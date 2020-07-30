Watch: Fire burning at Coors facility in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – Jefferson County emergency responders are on the scene of a fire at the Coors facility in Golden.
The fire appears to be contained to the roof or upper floors of one round section of the building.
The fire started around 11:30 a.m.
