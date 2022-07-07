MADISON, Indiana (KFOR/Storyful) – In an incredible rescue, police officers were waiting with open arms, safely catching six family members who jumped from their upstairs burning apartment in Madison, Indiana on July 3rd.

Officials credit a 10-year-old girl for wrapping her hands in t-shirts, then breaking out the window to give her siblings and grandmother a way out.

The five children ranged in age from three to 13.

When crews arrived, the staircase was fully engulfed, trapping the family members above. The Madison Police Department caught every single one without injury to anyone involved.

“It was one of the most chaotic scenes we’ve ever been on, yet the most seamless response we’ve probably ever had,” Patrolman Phillip Wimpee told a local television station. “And I think all of us would agree with that. I can’t recall in my career ever being a part of something that worked out so smoothly,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.