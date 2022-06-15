VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – Former WWE champion and current AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested for DUI in Florida – his third DUI in the past ten years. Now All Elite Wrestling is suspending him without pay until he seeks rehabilitation.

Video shows Hardy stumbling several times on the morning of June 13th, and failing a sobriety test. Video later shows officers first approaching Hardy’s vehicle with weapons drawn until he exited his vehicle, which is also seen in the video swerving from side to side.

Hardy told officers he was drinking double shots of Fireball whisky. The legal blood alcohol level in Florida is 0.08 – Hardy’s was between a .291 and .294, according to ESPN.

Jeff Hardy’s booking photo. Courtesy: Volucia County Corrections.

Along with his DUI, 44-year-old Hardy was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license, and violation of restrictions placed on a driver’s license. He posted bail the same day.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) president and CEO Tony Khan released the following statement: “We’ve made it clear to Jeff that we’ll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he’s open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.”