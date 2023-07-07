OFF THE COAST OF COSTA RICA (KFOR/Storyful) – A deep-diving Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) off the coast of Costa Rica captured video that researchers believe has never been caught on camera before.

“Saccopharynx ampullaceus are also known as ‘pelican eels’ for the ability to expand their throat and stomach into a massive, balloon-like scoop to swallow up squid or swarm of shrimp,” the institute wrote.

The Schmidt Ocean Institute released video of an engorged pelican eel swimming nearly 7,000 feet below the surface.

“This is the first time we believe anyone has had an encounter so soon after a meal,” the organization posted.

While the deep-sea swimmers have previously been captured on video, researchers were excited to see, for the first time, footage of a pelican eel that they say “had VERY recently eaten.”