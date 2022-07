SOROYSUNDET STRAIT, Norway (KFOR, Storyful) – Video appears to show an overjoyed whale in Norway thank the rescuers who freed the whale by cutting a buoy line around its tail.

The Norwegian Coast Guard found a tired whale caught in the buoy line belonging to the Institute of Marine Research.

Just as crew members cut the ropes, the whale leapt several times next to the boat, making the crew laugh. They then watched it happily swim off into the ocean.