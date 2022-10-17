DURANGO, Colorado (KFOR/Storyful) – When a family discovered a huge bear sleeping under their back porch, it took four officers with the Colorado Parks & Wildlife Department to lift the hefty bear after tranquilizing it.

Video at the top of this story shows officers laughing, comparing the big guy to a dog named “The Beast” from the 1993 movie, The Sandlot.

The bear was found close to an elementary school. It was estimated to be 10 years old and to weigh around 400 pounds, making it the largest bear that wildlife officials had seen in the city of Durango.

“This is the biggest bear I’ve ever seen,” one officer says.

The bear was then relocated 60 miles away in the wilderness, which is also seen in the video.

Before its release, the bear was given a full health check, then tagged and microchipped for future monitoring.