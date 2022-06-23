BROOKLYN, New York (Storyful/KFOR) – In an elaborate display, The New York City Police Department proved once again it will confiscate and crush any motorbike found driving on city streets, as they are illegal in NYC over fears of injuring pedestrians.

Heavy machinery was brought in to crush a giant pile of confiscated bikes and ATVs at the police auto pound in Brooklyn on July 21st.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the dramatic demise of the motorbikes is part of a public safety initiative to remove “extremely dangerous” vehicles from the streets. He said, “The motorbikes are destroyed rather than resold or donated in order to prevent them from returning to our streets and not allow them to be operating again.”

Mayor Adams continued, “Many of these bikes don’t have insurance. If they strike someone, the person is left with medical costs and other out of pocket expenses, and so we are pushing for a legislation to have the ATV dealers to ask potential buyers to show proof of insurance and vehicle registration documents before removing these vehicles onto our street.”

900 bikes were crushed, which is an 88 percent increase over last year, due to good police work, according to Mayor Adams. “They will be crushed today so that they can never terrorize our city again,” he said.

“Anyone out there who has an illegal dirt bike, don’t even think about it. Because the NYPD will find it and will crush it, it’s as simple as that. We’re not playing games,” former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said during the same demonstration last year.

The bikes will eventually be turned into scrap metal and will be recycled.