BELLEMONT, Ariz. (KFOR/Storyful) – With temperatures reaching below the zero mark, weather scientists are having fun with it!

Staff at the National Weather Service in Bellemont, Arizona released the video at the top of this story, showing an employee throwing boiling water into the air to demonstrate how it can freeze instantly.

Arizona is known for extremely hot summers, but the thermometer can also drastically swing the other way, as was the case on January 12, when a temperature of -15 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded.

For boiling water to immediately freeze in mid air, the outside temperature needs to hit well below zero. Also, cold water will not freeze as boiling water will in those conditions.

Some recommend -42 degrees, while other recommend -21 degrees.

While this is a fun science experiment for kids, adults should be the ones to handle any container filled with boiling water to prevent injuries.

Adults should also take extreme caution, as several burn injuries have been reported over the years.