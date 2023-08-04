WEST MANATEE, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – When a Florida couple heard the cries of a kitten trapped in their cinder block wall, they gave the go-ahead to first responders to break the wall and rescue the terrified little cat.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook the video from Deputy Lauren Jaloweic’s body camera as she responded to the July 25th rescue.

Crews from West Manatee Fire Rescue also responded, and freed the kitten by breaking the exact cinder block in which the kitten was trapped.

“Thankfully, they were able to pull the scared little guy to safety,” the sheriff’s office said.

Commenters on the post suggested naming the kitten Wally, Wallter, or Wallker.