Watch live: 7 people dead in active shooter situation at Molson Coors Milwaukee headquarters

Watch live coverage from NBC News and affiliate station WTMJ as police respond to a “critical incident” at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) — Several local news outlets are reporting fatalities at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee following a “critical incident” on Wednesday afternoon.

CNN has not confirmed a specific number.

Milwaukee police said Wednesday afternoon they are investigating a “critical incident” in the area near the 4000 block of W. State Street and are asking the public to stay away from the area.

The Chicago Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that their Milwaukee field office is responding to the scene of an “active shooter” at the Molson Coors complex.

FBI Milwaukee is supporting police in the “very active scene,” spokesman Leonard Peace said. Mayor Tom Barrett is on the scene.

The CEO of Molson Coors is heading back to Milwaukee from a company conference that was taking place in Texas, according to a source familiar with the company.

CEO Gavin Hattersley was at the conference when he suddenly announced he was departing.