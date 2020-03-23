Breaking News
latest coronavirus coverage

Watch live: White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are expected to give a briefing Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can stream the briefing live right here.

As of Monday in the United States, more than 400 people have died, with over 41,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned, “I want America to understand — this week, it’s going to get bad.”

During Sunday evening’s briefing, the president said he ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ship mobile hospital centers to the hardest-hit states of Washington, California and New York.

Another attempt to advance the aid bill on Capitol Hill failed in a Monday afternoon vote. The plan would send checks to U.S. households and offer support for small businesses and the hard-hit travel industry, among other things, but Democrats say it too heavily favors corporations at the expense of public health and workers.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report

Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

