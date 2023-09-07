QUEENSLAND, Australia (KFOR/Storyful) – A heartwarming moment was captured on video when a young chimpanzee at an Australian zoo, was reunited with his surrogate mother, after being treated by veterinarians overnight for a venomous snake bite.

Video at the top of this story shows 3-year-old Gandali and his surrogate mother, Samantha, race toward each other with a loving embrace at the Rockhampton Zoo in Queensland on September 6.

Gandali was bitten by a brown snake that got into his enclosure a day earlier and, fortunately, responded well to antivenin treatment.

Brown snakes “are responsible for more deaths every year in Australia than any other group of snakes,” according to Australian Geographic.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our Rockhampton Zoo team and our local vet team for their swift response and expert care, and also the overwhelming concern and support from our community who has Gandali in their thoughts,” Zoo officials stated in a press release.