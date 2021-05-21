WATCH: Man steals excavator, tries to hit officers with the bucket

News

by: Dom McAndrew,

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is under arrest after Madera Police say he stole an excavator from a construction job site and attempted to strike officers with the attached bucket.

According to police, 33-year-old Hugo Berrera was driving the excavator westbound on Avenue 14 when officers arrived.

Berrera refused to leave the vehicle and attempted to fend off officers with the excavator bucket.

Officers were eventually able to get the cabin open and Barrera surrounded. He was later booked into Madera County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

