BLACKSBURG, S.C. (KFOR/Storyful) – A joyful moment was captured on camera when “Gunner,” a Bloodhound who went missing in the woods, was reunited with his handler.

Gunner went missing in Kings Mountain State Park in Blacksburg, South Carolina, while on a training mission with his handler – both work for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The handler says Gunner suddenly jerked away while in the woods, took off running and promptly got lost, spawning a 25-hour search involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Video at the top of this story shows Gunner “hug” his handler upon their reunion.

The sheriff’s department posted on Facebook, “We found Gunner!! Reunited with his handler. Gunner was cold, wet, and thirsty but in good health.”