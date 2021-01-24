WATCH: Motorcycle flies into stands at Lazy E Arena

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorcycle flies into the stands at the Lazy E Arena Saturday night.

In a video from the Guthrie News page, you can see the motorcycle hitting the barriers and then flying into the crowd.

“It was almost like slow motion into the crowd, and then it was just like dead silent. It was scary. it happened fast but when his bike was in the air, it’s like everything stopped,” witness Kaili Boman said.

She was sitting across from where it happened.

“We were also on the very bottom row, just on the other side of the arena so it’s scary to think that could’ve been us,” she said.

Boman says she saw a woman in a sling and a boy with scratches on his face. It is not clear if more people were injured. She says the driver didn’t appear hurt.

“All I could think of is you know how scary that would be for a little kid, because you’re there having fun with your mom and dad or whoever you’re there with and then you have a bike sitting in your lap,” Boman said.

She adds after seeing this, she might sit further away at future events.

“I think from now on when we do attend these events, I think we’re just going to sit higher up from the crowd,” she said.

According to the Guthrie News page, one injured person was taken to an Edmond hospital.