THONOTOSASSA, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – A police K-9 named Toby led a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy straight to an elderly woman with dementia, who had been missing for one day. “Could you take me down to my house?” she asked.

The woman, in her late 60’s, had fallen and was lying in thick brush about 250 feet away from her Florida home. With the help of other crew members, Deputy Lariz carried her to an awaiting medical helicopter. She was then air lifted to a hospital and treated for severe dehydration.

“Good boy, Toby!” Deputy Lariz said, praising the K-9 after finding the woman on May 19th – a full day since her family had last seen her.

“There is nothing worse than the terror someone feels when their loved one goes missing. With the hot temperatures outside and the remote area where this woman had fallen, a very frightening outcome was avoided thanks to the diligent work of our deputies,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.