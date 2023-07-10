CORNWALL, England (KFOR/Storyful) – A grey seal, whom locals affectionately call “Wings,” was herded, trapped, and saved by animal rescuers who cut off a tight frisbee around the seal’s neck, which the organization said could have led to a slow, painful death.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) in Cornwall, England released the video at the top of this story, showing the great effort put into their plan of rescue along the Cornish coastline in the St. Ives Harbor.

BDMLR stated the ring “was possibly cutting into her neck, which can be fatal due to risk of wounding and infection.”

Once the animal welfare group cut the frisbee from Wings’ neck, they released her back into the sea, as the crowd cheered.

“We all know how dangerous plastic waste can be for our marine wildlife, but this is just one example of how our local seals can face life or death situations from something as simple as losing a frisbee in the sea,” said Tamara Cooper, curator for the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

The Cornish Seal Sanctuary also urged boaters to not feed Wings and her fellow seals, which could put them “at greater risk of things like anti-social behaviour, boat strike and accidental entanglement in hooks and line from anglers on the pier.”