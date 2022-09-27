WEBSTER COUNTY, Georgia (KFOR) – It is rattlesnake mating season! Two rival rattlesnakes both wanted to impress a female rattlesnake – and their battle was captured on camera.

The two timber rattlesnake males were fighting along a trail in Webster County, Georgia, and appear to be wrestling as they intertwine.

But why don’t they bite each other? “They avoid striking and biting because it uses up their valuable supply of venom, which they need to kill and digest their food,” according to CarliforniaHerps.com.

According to Georgia Wildlife, rattlesnake mating season is from late summer to early fall.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division released the video at the top of this story, after a wildlife technician discovered the angry pair, while checking on hunter access trails in the Lanahassee Wildlife Management Area.