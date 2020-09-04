WATCH: Surveillance video shows workers’ reaction as earthquake hits

JAY, Fla. (WKRG) — A passing truck? Thunder? Someone upstairs? Those were some of residents’ initial thoughts when a 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit near the Alabama-Florida state line.
“Standing and just chatting with my coworkers and all of a sudden there was a quick vibration and then I looked around, and it happened again within a few seconds,” said Kamal Hossain.
The earthquake didn’t bring catastrophe damage along with it, so he was happy to jest, telling his coworker, “It’s probably that big guy walking around.”
Down the street at Opie’s Cafe and Coffee Shop, the quake rattled the sign above the cash register.
“All of a sudden we feel something shaking and first we think it’s my girls upstairs because they’re bringing in delivery,” said owner Laurie Elder. “And the next thing I know, I can feel it under my feet.”
