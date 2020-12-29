Watch: Suspect taken into custody after firing shotgun while intoxicated on Christmas

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond police say they responded to a “shots fired” call near Danforth and Kelly and found a 33-year-old man standing in the parking lot holding a shotgun.

Jeremiah Littlesun sits in the Oklahoma County Jail facing complaints of obstruction of a police officer, discharging a firearm, and carrying a weapon under the influence of alcohol.

“Over here Jeremiah,” one officer said. “Look. Look. Right here.”

At 9:43 p.m. on Christmas, Edmond police heard shots being fired at an apartment complex near Danforth and Kelly.

Officers pulled up to find Littlesun standing in the parking lot “shotgun in hand.” According to the police report, once Littlesun saw police, he “barricaded himself inside his apartment” and “opened up a window.”

Edmond police say they kept giving Littlesun commands to come outside, but Littlesun “showed officers he still had the shot gun through the window while pacing back and forth.”

Minutes later, Littlesun stepped outside with his hands up. According to body cam footage released to KFOR, officers had their guns drawn.

“Get your hands up,” an officer said.

According to the police report, Littlesun appeared “extremely intoxicated” and “while officers were giving commands, Littlesun did not listen immediately and would stop walking and did not keep his hands up.”

“Lay down on the ground!” an officer said. “Keep your hands up! Lay down on the ground!”

Finally, Littlesun dropped to his knees. In the report, Edmond police say “they took Littlesun into custody without incident.”

“Get on your stomach,” one officer said. “Get on your stomach. Put your hands out like an airplane.”

According to Edmond police, a shotgun slug was found on Littlesun during a pat down search. Officers also said they found his shotgun against the wall inside his apartment.

Edmond Police say they’ve responded to Littlesun’s apartment multiple times in the past.

The Public Information Officer tells KFOR Littlesun appeared intoxicated immediately and wasn’t following demands, so officers told him to get on the ground. According to EPD, this is protocol.