LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KFOR/Storyful) – An elderly man in Las Vegas is lucky to be alive after an attempted armed robbery was captured on video. The suspect is seen trying multiple times to shoot the man, but his gun failed each time.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the elderly man had just arrived home and parked in his garage when the armed suspect appeared on July 24th

Video shows the two running across the street, as the suspect chases the man, while continuously trying to fire the gun.

The man was able to open a neighbor’s gate and run inside.

The above video also shows a newer-model black sedan with black wheels that is believed to belong to the suspect.

LVMPD is asking anyone with information on the crime to contact the agency.