WATCH: SUV crashes through Florida family’s fence, flies across pool

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN/WPLG) — Stunning surveillance video shows an SUV going off the road and flying over a Florida family’s pool.

“It was like an explosion, like a big explosion,” homeowner Carlos Lago said.

Carlos Lago and his family were stunned by a loud sound and damage in their yard Friday morning. But when surveillance video showed them how it happened, they were in shock.

“Like my heart dropped,” said Sabrina Lago. “I was scared for my life.”

The SUV is seen going airborne, skimming the pool, flying through a gate and coming to rest on the street out front.

“She (driver) went straight through all my yard, you know,” said Carlos Lago.

Miami-Dade police and fire rescue responded to tend to the driver of the SUV.

“I was literally praying for her,” said Sabrina Lago. “It was super sad.”

Just two hours earlier, two maintenance workers were outside, and the family has been spending a lot of time in the pool during hot days in quarantine. However, it had rained Friday, keeping them inside and possibly saving them.

“We would be outside in the pool, like, spending time in the pool,” said Carlos Lago. “This is what scares me the most.”

“So happy,” said Sabrina Lago. “Thank God my family is okay. I never thought this could happen. I’m just so thankful to have my family with me.”

Carlos Lago says this isn’t the first time a car has come speeding off the street.

“My neighbor … this has happened to her seven times,” he said.

He’s begging for the mayor, commissioners – anyone who will listen – to make changes before someone is killed.

“A wall or like a safety barrier or something that they can stop this,” said Carlos Lago.

Two fences are ruined from the accident. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says the driver likely suffered a diabetic shock.