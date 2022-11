SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFOR/Storyful) – A single car got trapped on the tracks of the highest point of a roller coaster, trapping four teenage girls 65 feet above the ground.

Fire crews from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District in California used a ladder truck to rescue the girls at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands.

Video at the top of this story shows a firefighter walking one of the teens down to safety.

No one was injured. The cause of the frozen car is under investigation.