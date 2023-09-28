PACIFIC OCEAN, Australia (KFOR/Storyful) – A trio of humpback whales was spotted off the southern coast of Australia. One was tangled up in the line of a large buoy, which was wrapped around the whale’s mouth and body.

Video at the top of this story shows the two whales waiting beneath the entangled whale, as rescuers cut the line.

According to the Sea World Foundation, the rescuers just happened to be in the area to retrieve a satellite, and simply stumbled upon the whale.

The foundation said the “intricate rescue operation” took about 15 minutes.

Once freed, the pod continued on its southern migration to Antarctica.

You can watch the full rescue here.