CLEARFIELD, Utah (KFOR/Storyful) – Typically, when first responders rescue a person or an animal, they are shown appreciation for their good and sometimes dangerous deed – not this time.

A dog named Bob in Clearfield, Utah had ventured out onto a partially frozen pond on January 14, when he suddenly found himself in the water, clinging to the icy ledge.

When his owners called for help, North Davis Firefighter Logan bravely crawled on his belly toward Bob to rescue man’s best friend.

But the firefighter was definitely not Bob’s best friend, as Bob can be heard in the video at the top of this story growling at Logan as he gets closer.

“Bob, be nice. He’s going to help you,” his owners are heard saying. “He’s growling at you already… Bob, be good,” they continued, apparently knowing Bob has a bit of a grumpy side, even when not partially submerged in freezing pond water.

“He’s trying to bite his face,” one man says, as Logan is seen shielding his face from a barking Bob.

Fire crews pulled Logan to safety after he hoisted Bob to the icy bank.

Bob shook off the frigid water and gleefully ran toward his owners, seemingly unfazed and somewhat ungrateful for his rescue.

His owners, however, were ecstatic to have Bob back in their arms.