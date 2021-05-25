WATCH: Video shows the power of Kansas tornado as it passes over an occupied truck

SELDEN, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas man and his farm crew are lucky they weren’t injured when a tornado hit Selden Monday evening.

Nathan Kelly shot this dramatic video as he and his farm crew were out storm chasing, and they got caught inside the tornado.

You can hear the tornado as it passes over, and Kelly tells his crew to duck down inside.

“So, I put it in park and held onto the brake and all four of us ducked down as low as we could, and it hit, and it blew every single window of the pickup out,” Kelley said.

Kelly said everyone inside was OK.

“I tried to do body checks and make sure everybody hollered back at me to make sure everyone was still there,” Kelley said. “Pretty sure a piece of the grain bin hit part of the pickup, because everything on the side and the rear of the pickup are just demolished.”

Sheridan County Emergency Management confirmed the tornado overturned train cars, damaged a silo, knocked down trees and damaged homes.