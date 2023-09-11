LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KFOR/Storyful) – Less than an hour before an Ed Sheeran concert was set to begin, thousands of disappointed fans flocked out of a Las Vegas concert venue, when the event was suddenly cancelled.

Video at the top of this story shows the massive crowd walking in the heat from Allegiant Stadium, back to their vehicles on Saturday, September 9.

Sheeran took to Instagram, apologizing to fans: “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it.”

Though the concert was cancelled for the night, it was rescheduled for Saturday, October 28. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for that event, however, many would-be concert goers had traveled to Las Vegas for the September 9 concert.

Sheeran’s opening act, Russ, an American rapper, tweeted, “I know y’all are upset that the Ed show got cancelled tonight. I’m bummed too. But it’s out of his control and certainly out of mine. I was just an opener. Sorry this happened.”

Officials with Allegiant Stadium blamed the last minute postponement on technical issues, telling a local news outlet, “We are sorry for the delays and inconvenience caused to all the Ed Sheeran fans who were expecting a concert tonight. Updates were communicated as quickly as possible to those waiting outside and via our social channels, website, and venue app. Stadium doors were opened at 5:05 PM to get fans out of the heat and we have ensured that anyone requiring assistance has received it.”

Further details have not been released.