AUSTIN, Texas (KFOR/Storyful) – When a cartoon character falls from a far distance, they often end up in a “splat” position, facedown, with all limbs outstretched like a star. Squirrels across the nation are taking that same “splat” stance, but for good reason – to cool off.

In animal behavior, it’s called “splooting,” when animals press their entire underside on a cooler surface to lower their body temperature.

Video at the top of this story first shows a squirrel splooting at Inks Lake State Park, near Austin, Texas, followed by three squirrels splooting in a tree in the same area.

Alyssa Vidales captured the trio on video and tweeted, “It’s sploot degrees Fahrenheit out here.”

The Inks Lake State Park posted, “I feel ya, Squirrel. I feel ya.” The park recommended that all species stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and “sploot as needed.”