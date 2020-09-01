Water main bursts makes red river in The Village, OKC neighborhoods

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A water main pipe burst in The Village and into OKC caused flooding Monday as the muddy mess forced those in the area to be without water for a long period of time.

“I said ‘Oh s***,” said Kelli Anderson, the woman who called the city and saw it start. “The whole street has flooded.”

Kelli Anderson is just one of the neighbors in the area that walked out of their houses Monday afternoon to a muddy mess in the streets.

“I heard a loud bump,” she said. “And I happened to look down the street and the neighbor’s yard opened up and started spewing water.”

Within moments, the KFOR newsroom email flooded with pictures and videos from our viewers. The entire street turned into a red river. Anderson said her neighbors car was parked in the street when it started.

“I just beat on their door and got them up,” she said.

Another neighbor, Shawn Evrett, was outside talking to his wife when he said he thought he heard something.

“I actually heard a little noise, but we were talking at the same time and I didn’t realize what it was,” he said. “I saw a little stream of water and then it just kept getting bigger, and bigger and bigger.”

At the scene, we wanted to see how far down the street the newly created stream went. It made it several blocks before drying up. Starting up the street from the intersection of Manchester and Ridgview drives, making it all the way to Whitehaven road and down that road before starting to dry up.

Crews scrambled in the area to get the water to stop. Some in the area said they were told they were expected to be without water for about nine to twelve hours from the time of the burst.

“We’re going to hunker down at my parents’ house tonight,” Evrett said.

We were not made aware of any damages that happened to any homes in the area.

