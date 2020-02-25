Ways to help protect yourself from Coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The deadly outbreak of a novel coronavirus has the world on edge, but Dr. Noel Williams with Optimal Health Associates says there are simple things you can do to help your family prevent contracting the illness.

Zinc

If you take 50mg of Zinc per day, you will increase your tissue levels of zinc which will help inhibit viruses like coronavirus.

Zinc nasal drops or lozenges can give you an extra boost of inhibitory prevention while traveling.

Multivitamins

Nutraceutical-grade vitamins will actually help nourish your body at a cellular level to help build your white blood cell count.

These types of vitamins can be prescribed to you by your doctor.