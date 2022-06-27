SARASOTA, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – If you’re looking for ways to get a ticket, driving down a sidewalk to avoid rush hour traffic will work just fine. It happened to this driver in Sarasota, Florida.

Someone sent the dashcam video to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, stating that the person behind the wheel drives on the sidewalk frequently to avoid the morning rush.

Video shows that on the very next day, deputies went out to catch the driver in the act – and they did. You see the motorist mount the sidewalk, then drive back onto the road when they spot the deputies’ vehicle.

The driver was issued a citation.